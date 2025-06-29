Odisha CM Apologizes for Puri Stampede Tragedy
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi apologized to Lord Jagannath devotees after a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri resulted in three deaths and injuries to many. Majhi assured an investigation into security lapses and promised action against those responsible for the incident during Rath Yatra festivities.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has publicly apologized to devotees of Lord Jagannath following a tragic stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, which claimed at least three lives.
The incident occurred early Sunday morning during the Rath Yatra festivities, leaving around 50 people injured, six critically. Majhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
An investigation has been promised to identify security lapses, and Majhi vowed strict action against those found guilty. The government is committed to addressing this 'unpardonable' negligence and ensuring the safety of festival-goers in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Temple Assistant Arrested in Kerala for Assault and Blackmail
Water Woes in Janakpuri: Contamination Crisis Under Scrutiny
Karnataka High Court Demands Transparency in Stampede Investigation
Karnataka Deputy CM Takes On BJP Over Stampede Politics
Tourism Minister's Resilience: Navigating Temples and Turbulence