Odisha CM Apologizes for Puri Stampede Tragedy

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi apologized to Lord Jagannath devotees after a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri resulted in three deaths and injuries to many. Majhi assured an investigation into security lapses and promised action against those responsible for the incident during Rath Yatra festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:00 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has publicly apologized to devotees of Lord Jagannath following a tragic stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, which claimed at least three lives.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning during the Rath Yatra festivities, leaving around 50 people injured, six critically. Majhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

An investigation has been promised to identify security lapses, and Majhi vowed strict action against those found guilty. The government is committed to addressing this 'unpardonable' negligence and ensuring the safety of festival-goers in the future.

