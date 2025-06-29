Odisha CM Apologizes for Puri Stampede Tragedy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has publicly apologized to devotees of Lord Jagannath following a tragic stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, which claimed at least three lives.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning during the Rath Yatra festivities, leaving around 50 people injured, six critically. Majhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

An investigation has been promised to identify security lapses, and Majhi vowed strict action against those found guilty. The government is committed to addressing this 'unpardonable' negligence and ensuring the safety of festival-goers in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)