Tragedy at Puri: Stampede During Rath Yatra Festivities

A tragic stampede during the Rath Yatra festivities in Puri, Odisha, led to the deaths of three people and injured around 50 others. The incident occurred near the Shree Gundicha Temple as hundreds gathered to witness the events. Odisha's Governor expressed his condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:09 IST
A stampede during the revered Rath Yatra festivities in Puri, Odisha, ended in tragedy, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring around 50 others. The incident unfolded near the Shree Gundicha Temple, where hundreds had gathered to participate in the celebrations.

On Sunday morning at approximately 4 am, the excitement of the devotees turned to chaos as the crowd swelled near the temple, resulting in the unfortunate stampede. Emergency responders promptly arrived at the scene to aid the victims and control the situation.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a heartfelt post, he extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, hoping for divine healing and solace to those affected by this tragedy.

