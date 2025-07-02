Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao confirms doing Shoojit Sircar's next directorial

Its an amazing story, Rao told PTI.The 40-year-old actor is equally excited about kickstarting work on the biographical film on the former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is thrilled to collaborate with the acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on his next movie.

Earlier this year, there were media reports stating that Rao will be collaborating with Sircar, known for films like ''Vicky Donor'', ''Madras Café'', ''Piku'', ''October'', and ''Sardar Udham'', for an untitled project, which will also feature another male lead.

''It's not a two-hero comedy film. It's set in Shoojit Da's world. It's about a guy and his journey. It's an amazing (story),'' Rao told PTI.

The 40-year-old actor is equally excited about kickstarting work on the biographical film on the former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. The movie is likely to release in December 2026.

''Sourav da is an emotion. He is certainly one of the best captains we've had in this country. It's a big responsibility and I understand that. I'm very excited to play the part. I'm very excited to live his life onscreen,'' said Rao, who has also played real-life characters in movies ''Shahid'', ''Omerta'' and ''Srikanth''.

''The film has been pushed a bit. We start shooting next year. There is soft prep and that is happening. There are a lot of sessions with dada and I'm looking forward to it,'' he added.

In an interview with PTI last month, Ganguly said Rao is the right choice to portray him in the movie.

''I think the right person is doing it... I'll help him with everything,'' said the former player, who is counted among India's most successful captains.

Rao is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie ''Maalik'', which is set to be released in theatres on July 11. The action movie is directed by Pulkit of ''Bhakshak'' fame.

''Maalik" is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

