Uttar Pradesh Aligns Retirement Age for Bhasha Sansthan Employees

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the retirement age of Bhasha Sansthan employees from 58 to 60 years. This decision aligns with other autonomous institutions and promotes consistency among staff. The plan follows a 2013 state order to boost efforts in promoting state languages and literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:15 IST
In a major administrative decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal to raise the retirement age of employees at the Bhasha Sansthan from 58 to 60 years.

This move, announced after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeks to bring the retirement age in alignment with other autonomous bodies under the same department.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna highlighted that the increase ensures parity and supports the Bhasha Sansthan's mission to promote and preserve the state's rich linguistic and literary heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

