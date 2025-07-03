Tragedy Strikes at Bageshwar Dham: Tent Collapse Claims Life
A tent collapsed at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur due to heavy rain, resulting in one death and four injuries. Shyamlal Kaushal was killed, and two people are hospitalized. Six family members were present to meet seer Dhirendra Shastri ahead of his birthday.
A tragic incident unfolded at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district when a tent collapsed, killing one person and injuring four others. The collapse occurred at around 7.30 am as devotees sought refuge from heavy rain.
Police confirmed that the tent, unable to withstand torrential downpour, collapsed, leaving Shyamlal Kaushal dead. Of the injured, two were hospitalized with stable conditions, while the others sustained minor injuries.
Rajesh Kaushal, Shyamlal's son-in-law, shared that six family members had traveled to Bageshwar Dham to seek blessings from seer Dhirendra Shastri. The unfortunate event took place just before they were to meet the seer, who is set to celebrate his birthday on Friday.
