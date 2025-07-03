Unlocking Career Pathways: The Bound Publishing Course Empowers Aspiring Media Professionals
The Bound Publishing Course offers a globally relevant, industry-certified program designed for aspiring editors, marketers, and media professionals. Running online from 6th September to 7th December 2025, it features live sessions, workshops, and career assistance, aiming to break barriers in India's publishing industry and foster skill development.
The Bound Publishing Course, India's pioneering program dedicated to aspiring editors and media professionals, returns this year with a globally pertinent, industry-first curriculum. The course aims to dismantle barriers in accessing India's creative industry and offers a structured pathway to a career in publishing.
Founder Tara Khandelwal highlights the need for accessible training, noting no linear career path exists in the publishing sector. With 14 years of industry experience, Khandelwal launched Bound in 2018, striving to empower Indian creatives through education.
The program, commencing on 6th September 2025, emphasizes hands-on learning with renowned industry experts, providing over 100 hours of live sessions designed to equip participants with the necessary skills for successful careers.
