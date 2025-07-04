Left Menu

"Such an inspiring story": Alia Bhatt moved by trailer of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday gave a shout-out to the team of 'Tanvi The Great'.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:49 IST
"Such an inspiring story": Alia Bhatt moved by trailer of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great'
Poster of Tanvi The Great (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday gave a shout-out to the team of 'Tanvi The Great'. Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia penned a post filled with praises for the trailer of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

She wrote, "Such an inspiring story on the light inside every soul. Can't wait to see it @anupamkher #TanviTheGreat." The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt as 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism determined to fulfil her late father's dream: to salute the Indian flag at Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.

Her journey, as portrayed in the trailer, challenges societal expectations and institutional limitations. Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker also feature in prominent roles.

The project is backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, with global distribution managed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025