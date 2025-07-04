"Such an inspiring story": Alia Bhatt moved by trailer of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday gave a shout-out to the team of 'Tanvi The Great'. Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia penned a post filled with praises for the trailer of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

She wrote, "Such an inspiring story on the light inside every soul. Can't wait to see it @anupamkher #TanviTheGreat." The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt as 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism determined to fulfil her late father's dream: to salute the Indian flag at Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.

Her journey, as portrayed in the trailer, challenges societal expectations and institutional limitations. Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker also feature in prominent roles.

The project is backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, with global distribution managed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025. (ANI)

