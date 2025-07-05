Unearthing the Past: The Astonishing Discovery of 300,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools

An astonishing discovery in Gantangqing, southwestern China, has unveiled wooden tools dating back some 300,000 years. Recent archaeological studies have confirmed the age through advanced dating techniques, revealing the sophisticated woodworking abilities of early humans.

These rare finds were recovered from unique sediment conditions near Fuxian Lake, alongside an assortment of prehistoric fossils and artifacts. The assemblage suggests that early humans here were adept at creating and using wood implements, possibly surpassing the complexity of contemporary stone tools found in the region.

Gantangqing's tools offer crucial insights into early human adaptation and subsistence strategies, specifically wood usage in tool-making, showcasing a nuanced picture of prehistoric life that challenges long-held notions about dependency on stone instruments.

(With inputs from agencies.)