Majestic Bahuda Yatra: A Spectacle of Devotion and Tradition

The Bahuda Yatra, the magnificent return car festival of Lord Jagannath, commenced on Saturday as the deities took their places on their respective chariots, parked before Shree Gundicha Temple. The elaborate ceremonies, including the 'Pahandi' ritual, saw Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra being carried with grandeur.

Security was a top priority this year after the tragic stampede near the Gundicha Temple. To ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees thronging to Puri, over 10,000 security personnel were deployed. The temple town was equipped with modern surveillance, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones, to monitor the event's proceedings.

The festivities were marked by traditional music and customs, with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, and other leaders extending their greetings. The rituals serve as a key part of Odisha's cultural and spiritual identity, celebrated with great fervor and meticulous planning.

