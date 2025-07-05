Parisians Dive into History with Seine Swimming Resurgence

For the first time in over a century, the Seine River in Paris became a legal swimming venue, attracting eager Parisians on Saturday morning.

Allowed areas included spots near the Eiffel Tower, backed by a rigorous cleanup project associated with the previous Olympics. Swimmers wore bright yellow lifebuoys under the watchful eyes of lifeguards.

Despite assurances from environmental authorities about improved water quality, some people remained hesitant, casting doubt on the river's cleanliness while others relished the novel experience.

