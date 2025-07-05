Parisians Dive into History with Seine Swimming Resurgence
Parisians legally swam in the Seine for the first time in over a century. This event followed a massive cleanup project aligning with the last Olympics. While safety measures were in place, locals enjoyed the unique urban swim experience, despite ongoing skepticism and lingering concerns about river cleanliness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:00 IST
- Country:
- France
For the first time in over a century, the Seine River in Paris became a legal swimming venue, attracting eager Parisians on Saturday morning.
Allowed areas included spots near the Eiffel Tower, backed by a rigorous cleanup project associated with the previous Olympics. Swimmers wore bright yellow lifebuoys under the watchful eyes of lifeguards.
Despite assurances from environmental authorities about improved water quality, some people remained hesitant, casting doubt on the river's cleanliness while others relished the novel experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seine
- Paris
- swimming
- cleanup
- environment
- Olympics
- water quality
- urban swim
- safety measures
- river
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kaori Sakamoto Bids Farewell to Figure Skating After Milano-Cortina Olympics
UK Enforces Stricter Environmental Rules on North Sea Fossil Fuel Projects
How AI and environmental governance improve air quality in urban skies
Space Developments Propel Industry with Strategic Alliances and Environmental Awareness
NGT Celebrates Yoga Day 2025: Bridging Wellness and Environmental Awareness