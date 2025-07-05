Left Menu

Parisians Dive into History with Seine Swimming Resurgence

Parisians legally swam in the Seine for the first time in over a century. This event followed a massive cleanup project aligning with the last Olympics. While safety measures were in place, locals enjoyed the unique urban swim experience, despite ongoing skepticism and lingering concerns about river cleanliness.

Updated: 05-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

For the first time in over a century, the Seine River in Paris became a legal swimming venue, attracting eager Parisians on Saturday morning.

Allowed areas included spots near the Eiffel Tower, backed by a rigorous cleanup project associated with the previous Olympics. Swimmers wore bright yellow lifebuoys under the watchful eyes of lifeguards.

Despite assurances from environmental authorities about improved water quality, some people remained hesitant, casting doubt on the river's cleanliness while others relished the novel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

