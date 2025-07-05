Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Drive to Reclaim Yamuna Floodplains

The Delhi government has launched a comprehensive 45-point action plan to remove encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains by November. The initiative involves several key departments and agencies, aiming at cleaning and rejuvenating the heavily polluted river. Challenges include resistance from squatters and unclear floodplain demarcations.

The Delhi government has launched an ambitious initiative aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna river by removing all encroachments from its floodplains by November. This directive forms part of a 45-point action plan, approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which focuses on addressing the pollution issues plaguing the river.

Key agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Delhi Development Authority, are involved in this effort. The plan calls for the removal of illegal structures along the floodplains, a prevalent issue particularly in east, northeast, and south Delhi. Past efforts have seen the reclamation of significant land for public green spaces.

The task is not without challenges, as anti-encroachment efforts face resistance and are hampered by poorly defined floodplain boundaries. The project underscores the BJP government's commitment to restoring the Yamuna, reinforced by its substantial budget allocation towards water and sewerage improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

