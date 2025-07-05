Kerala's Zumba Controversy: Teacher Suspension Sparks Opposition Fury

The Kerala government's decision to introduce Zumba dance in state-run schools has sparked controversy, with the opposition UDF criticizing the suspension of a teacher who opposed the move. The disciplinary action was taken after the teacher expressed dissent through social media.

In a statement addressing the media, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan emphasized the importance of freedom of expression for teachers. He highlighted the inconsistency in disciplinary actions by referencing a previous incident involving another teacher who shared a politically sensitive image without facing repercussions.

The Kerala government maintains that Zumba will help alleviate stress and reduce drug abuse among schoolchildren, despite opposition from some Muslim organizations. The program, endorsed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, continues to be implemented in schools statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)