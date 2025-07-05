Left Menu

Kerala's Zumba Controversy: Teacher Suspension Sparks Opposition Fury

The Kerala government faces criticism from the Opposition UDF following the suspension of a teacher for opposing the introduction of Zumba dance in state schools. The suspension, pending inquiry, arose from the teacher's social media post criticizing the initiative, which aims to reduce student stress and combat drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:18 IST
Kerala's Zumba Controversy: Teacher Suspension Sparks Opposition Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government's decision to introduce Zumba dance in state-run schools has sparked controversy, with the opposition UDF criticizing the suspension of a teacher who opposed the move. The disciplinary action was taken after the teacher expressed dissent through social media.

In a statement addressing the media, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan emphasized the importance of freedom of expression for teachers. He highlighted the inconsistency in disciplinary actions by referencing a previous incident involving another teacher who shared a politically sensitive image without facing repercussions.

The Kerala government maintains that Zumba will help alleviate stress and reduce drug abuse among schoolchildren, despite opposition from some Muslim organizations. The program, endorsed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, continues to be implemented in schools statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025