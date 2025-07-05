Left Menu

Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath: A Sacred Journey to the Ice Shivling

Over 21,000 devotees visited the Amarnath shrine to witness the ice Shivling on the third day of the annual pilgrimage. The total count of visitors, including men, women, children, sadhus, sadhvis, transgenders, and security personnel, reached nearly 48,000 during the initial days of the 38-day pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:44 IST
Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath: A Sacred Journey to the Ice Shivling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 21,000 pilgrims experienced the sacred sight of the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath shrine, marking the third day of the annual pilgrimage, according to officials.

On Saturday, a total of 21,109 devotees, comprising various groups of people including men, women, children, spiritual leaders, and security personnel, paid their respects at the 3,800-meter high holy shrine located in the Himalayas of south Kashmir, officials reported.

With this influx, the accumulated number of visitors to the cave shrine reached 47,972 over the first three days of the 38-day yatra, officials added, highlighting the significance and massive turnout for the annual spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025