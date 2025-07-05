Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath: A Sacred Journey to the Ice Shivling

Over 21,000 pilgrims experienced the sacred sight of the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath shrine, marking the third day of the annual pilgrimage, according to officials.

On Saturday, a total of 21,109 devotees, comprising various groups of people including men, women, children, spiritual leaders, and security personnel, paid their respects at the 3,800-meter high holy shrine located in the Himalayas of south Kashmir, officials reported.

With this influx, the accumulated number of visitors to the cave shrine reached 47,972 over the first three days of the 38-day yatra, officials added, highlighting the significance and massive turnout for the annual spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)