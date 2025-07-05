Left Menu

Rath Yatra Culminates with Devotees' Fervor and Tight Security

The annual nine-day Rath Yatra in Puri concluded, drawing vast crowds as the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings returned to their temple. Under tight security, the procession was managed without major incidents, despite previous stampede concerns. Cultural performances enriched the spiritual occasion, delighting both local and international devotees.

The annual Rath Yatra concluded in Puri, Odishawith throngs of devotees pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings back to the revered 12th-century shrine. This spiritual festivity witnessed unprecedented security arrangements due to recent safety concerns stemming from a stampede near the Gundicha Temple.

Despite the massive turnout, no significant untoward incidents were reported as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally oversaw the festival's proceedings. Cultural displays including dance and street plays enriched the event, attracting participants from various faiths and international visitors alike. The festival highlighted a blend of devotion and tradition, bringing the local community together.

Chief Minister's Office prioritized public safety with measures like a dedicated Green Corridor and extensive police deployments, ensuring the effective management of crowds. However, reports of minor injuries were addressed swiftly, emphasizing the administration's commitment to a safe and memorable experience for all attendees.

