In a thrilling turn of events this past weekend, the entertainment sector saw long-awaited revivals and record-breaking performances. British rock band Oasis reunited in Cardiff, rekindling the Britpop spirit of the 1990s, drawing thousands of fans who relished in their iconic hits led by the reunited Gallagher brothers after 16 years of discord.

Meanwhile, in Zagreb, controversial Croatian singer Marko Perkovic Thompson set a new benchmark with what is being billed as the world's largest-ever paid concert, attended by over 450,000 people. The massive turnout was supported by a large police presence as the city adapted to the influx of concert-goers and closed off central streets.

On the cinematic front, the horror genre is staging a notable comeback, eclipsing stale superhero flicks as the new crowd-puller in cinemas. Industry veterans attribute this trend to audiences' craving for fresh, thrilling content. Additionally, Black Sabbath's final performance in Birmingham marked the end of an era for the heavy metal legends, wrapping up nearly six decades of music history at a celebratory event attended by countless devoted fans.

