Entertainment Revivals Galore: From Oasis Reuniting to Horror's Box Office Rise

From the reunion of British band Oasis in Cardiff to horror films reviving cinema attendance, the entertainment world is buzzing. Croatian nationalist Marko Perkovic Thompson drew massive crowds, while Black Sabbath ends their era in Birmingham. The unique revival trends mark a thrilling turn for pop culture enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling turn of events this past weekend, the entertainment sector saw long-awaited revivals and record-breaking performances. British rock band Oasis reunited in Cardiff, rekindling the Britpop spirit of the 1990s, drawing thousands of fans who relished in their iconic hits led by the reunited Gallagher brothers after 16 years of discord.

Meanwhile, in Zagreb, controversial Croatian singer Marko Perkovic Thompson set a new benchmark with what is being billed as the world's largest-ever paid concert, attended by over 450,000 people. The massive turnout was supported by a large police presence as the city adapted to the influx of concert-goers and closed off central streets.

On the cinematic front, the horror genre is staging a notable comeback, eclipsing stale superhero flicks as the new crowd-puller in cinemas. Industry veterans attribute this trend to audiences' craving for fresh, thrilling content. Additionally, Black Sabbath's final performance in Birmingham marked the end of an era for the heavy metal legends, wrapping up nearly six decades of music history at a celebratory event attended by countless devoted fans.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

