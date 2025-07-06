Golden Grandeur: Suna Besha Ritual of Lord Jagannath

In a spectacular display of opulence, Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, will shine in approximately 208 kg of gold ornaments during the 'Suna Besha' ritual. This tradition is a highlight of the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, attracting lakhs of devotees.

The spectacle, taking place on Sunday from 6.30 pm to 11 pm, involves the deities being adorned with intricate designs, enriched with diamonds and silver. Records trace the tradition back to the era of King Kapilendra Deb in 1460, with ornament designs continuing to be used in their original form.

Specific servitors expertly embellish the deities, carrying out tasks with precision under the supervision of armed policemen. The precious artifacts, along with vast land holdings owned by the temple, form a significant part of Odisha's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)