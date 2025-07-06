Golden Grandeur: Suna Besha Ritual of Lord Jagannath
During the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are adorned with approximately 208 kg of gold, diamond, and silver ornaments during the 'Suna Besha' ritual. This revered tradition boasts around 30 intricate ornament designs, dating back to 1460.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular display of opulence, Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, will shine in approximately 208 kg of gold ornaments during the 'Suna Besha' ritual. This tradition is a highlight of the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, attracting lakhs of devotees.
The spectacle, taking place on Sunday from 6.30 pm to 11 pm, involves the deities being adorned with intricate designs, enriched with diamonds and silver. Records trace the tradition back to the era of King Kapilendra Deb in 1460, with ornament designs continuing to be used in their original form.
Specific servitors expertly embellish the deities, carrying out tasks with precision under the supervision of armed policemen. The precious artifacts, along with vast land holdings owned by the temple, form a significant part of Odisha's cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Film Bridges Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage
Rare Art and Correspondence: AstaGuru's Auction Offers a Glimpse into Indian Cultural Heritage
Preserving Palestinian Cuisine: An Enduring Cultural Heritage
Prada's Kolhapuri Chappals Controversy: Fashion Meets Cultural Heritage
India's Milestone in Social Security and Cultural Heritage