Golden Grandeur: Suna Besha Ritual of Lord Jagannath

During the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are adorned with approximately 208 kg of gold, diamond, and silver ornaments during the 'Suna Besha' ritual. This revered tradition boasts around 30 intricate ornament designs, dating back to 1460.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a spectacular display of opulence, Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, will shine in approximately 208 kg of gold ornaments during the 'Suna Besha' ritual. This tradition is a highlight of the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, attracting lakhs of devotees.

The spectacle, taking place on Sunday from 6.30 pm to 11 pm, involves the deities being adorned with intricate designs, enriched with diamonds and silver. Records trace the tradition back to the era of King Kapilendra Deb in 1460, with ornament designs continuing to be used in their original form.

Specific servitors expertly embellish the deities, carrying out tasks with precision under the supervision of armed policemen. The precious artifacts, along with vast land holdings owned by the temple, form a significant part of Odisha's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

