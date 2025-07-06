Left Menu

Eternal Light: Unveiling the Legacy of the Dalai Lama

Westland Books announces the biography 'Eternal Light,' penned by Arvind Yadav, showcasing the life of the 14th Dalai Lama. The book delves into his journey from Amdo to a global icon, highlighting Tibetan history and challenges, with a focus on compassion, peace, and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:34 IST
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

In celebration of the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, Westland Books will release a biography titled 'Eternal Light: The Life and Times of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama' by Arvind Yadav. Scheduled for a September release, the book explores his extraordinary life journey from childhood in Amdo to becoming an iconic spiritual leader.

The biography highlights critical times such as the Chinese occupation of Tibet, his subsequent exile, and his global emergence. It sheds light on Tibetan history and the ongoing struggles faced by the community, emphasizing the Dalai Lama's unwavering message of love, compassion, and unity among all individuals.

The book, reflecting years of meticulous research by Yadav, provides insight into the Tibetan people's resilience in protecting their culture under the leadership of the Dalai Lama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. Publisher Minakshi Thakur notes it as a defining work that addresses historical perceptions and the Dalai Lama's journey as a peace ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

