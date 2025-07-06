Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Against Evil at Muharram Procession

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, called on Muslims to unite against evil in pursuit of global peace while attending a Muharram procession in the Union Territory capital on Sunday.

Addressing the media after participating in the procession in Old Srinagar, Abdullah described Islam as a religion of peace and brotherhood. He emphasized the teachings of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who championed peace, brotherhood, and resistance against tyranny and evil.

Wearing a 'keffiyeh,' an Arab headgear symbolizing Palestinian resistance, Abdullah expressed solidarity with the Islamic world, including Palestinians and Iranians. He highlighted the historical significance of Karbala, stating it provided hope for Islam's resilience against adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)