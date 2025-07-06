Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity Against Evil at Muharram Procession

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah urged Muslims to unite against evil for peace during a Muharram procession in the Union Territory capital. He emphasized Islam's teachings of peace and brotherhood and expressed solidarity with the Islamic world, including Palestinians and Iranians, drawing inspiration from Karbala.

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, called on Muslims to unite against evil in pursuit of global peace while attending a Muharram procession in the Union Territory capital on Sunday.

Addressing the media after participating in the procession in Old Srinagar, Abdullah described Islam as a religion of peace and brotherhood. He emphasized the teachings of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who championed peace, brotherhood, and resistance against tyranny and evil.

Wearing a 'keffiyeh,' an Arab headgear symbolizing Palestinian resistance, Abdullah expressed solidarity with the Islamic world, including Palestinians and Iranians. He highlighted the historical significance of Karbala, stating it provided hope for Islam's resilience against adversity.

