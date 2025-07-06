Left Menu

Vibrant Festivities: Ashadhi Ekadashi Celebrations Sweep Maharashtra

Thousands gathered in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts to celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi. Devotees queued at Lord Vitthal's temples, while processions filled with music and dance enlivened the streets. The participation extended across communities, with Muslims also joining the festivities. Political figures graced the event amidst ongoing regional political movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:29 IST
Vibrant Festivities: Ashadhi Ekadashi Celebrations Sweep Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands participated in the vibrant celebrations of Ashadhi Ekadashi across Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts on Sunday. Long queues formed at the temples of Lord Vitthal as devotees eagerly watched for their turn to offer prayers.

'Palkhi' processions, accompanied by lively dancing and singing of devotional 'bhajans', wound through the streets, illustrating a deep sense of community spirit.

Among the throngs, a few Muslims joined the celebrations in Thane district's Dombivili. Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan was seen attending the festivities at Dombivali railway station. Concurrently, political figures such as Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray held rallies in the region. As the day turned to evening, Muharram processions were conducted in both districts, marking a day of diverse cultural observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025