Vibrant Festivities: Ashadhi Ekadashi Celebrations Sweep Maharashtra

Thousands participated in the vibrant celebrations of Ashadhi Ekadashi across Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts on Sunday. Long queues formed at the temples of Lord Vitthal as devotees eagerly watched for their turn to offer prayers.

'Palkhi' processions, accompanied by lively dancing and singing of devotional 'bhajans', wound through the streets, illustrating a deep sense of community spirit.

Among the throngs, a few Muslims joined the celebrations in Thane district's Dombivili. Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan was seen attending the festivities at Dombivali railway station. Concurrently, political figures such as Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray held rallies in the region. As the day turned to evening, Muharram processions were conducted in both districts, marking a day of diverse cultural observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)