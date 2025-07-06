Devastation in Texas: Flash Floods Leave Many Missing and Dead

The flash floods that swept through Central Texas have left a tragic toll of at least 67 fatalities. Rescuers are navigating challenging terrain to continue their search for more victims and the numerous individuals still missing, including 11 girls from a local summer camp.

In Kerr County alone, authorities have discovered 16 bodies, escalating the death toll in the region to 59, informed Sheriff Larry Leitha. The dire situation includes 21 child fatalities, emphasizing the urgency to locate the missing.

The rapid rise of floodwaters, surging 26 feet in just 45 minutes, overwhelmed the area, washing away homes and vehicles. As questions mount regarding the adequacy of warnings and preparedness, the broader community braces for more rain, with flash flood watches still active across Central Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)