Remembering 7/7: A Nation's Tribute 20 Years On

King Charles III led national commemorations on the 20th anniversary of the 2005 London bombings, a devastating attack that shocked Britain to its core. This tragic day remains etched in the memories of many.

The bombings, carried out by four British men influenced by Al-Qaida, marked the first suicide attacks on European soil, resulting in 52 deaths and over 700 injuries. On July 7, 2005, during the morning rush, they targeted three subway trains and a bus.

In a poignant message, King Charles III offered solace, emphasizing the courage shown during and after the tragic events, while reiterating the importance of unity in overcoming divisions. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stressed the ongoing threat posed by extremist terrorism and other security challenges.

