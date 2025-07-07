Left Menu

Controversy in Tripura Over Renaming Town Hall After Jana Sangh Founder

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the Town Hall in Agartala will be renamed after Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The decision has sparked controversy, with opposition leaders arguing for the construction of a new auditorium instead. The debate highlights ideological and cultural sensitivities in the region.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sparked a heated debate by announcing plans to rename the Town Hall in Agartala after the founder of Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The announcement was made during a program commemorating Mookerjee's birth anniversary.

Opposition voices, including CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, have strongly opposed the decision. They argue that a new auditorium should be built to honor Mookerjee, reflecting the city's growing needs rather than repurposing the existing hall. Chaudhury emphasized that such an initiative would be a fitting tribute to Mookerjee.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha echoed similar sentiments, advocating for the construction of a new landmark in Mookerjee's name. The controversy underscores broader ideological differences and the importance of cultural spaces in Agartala.

