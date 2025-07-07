Controversy in Tripura Over Renaming Town Hall After Jana Sangh Founder

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sparked a heated debate by announcing plans to rename the Town Hall in Agartala after the founder of Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The announcement was made during a program commemorating Mookerjee's birth anniversary.

Opposition voices, including CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, have strongly opposed the decision. They argue that a new auditorium should be built to honor Mookerjee, reflecting the city's growing needs rather than repurposing the existing hall. Chaudhury emphasized that such an initiative would be a fitting tribute to Mookerjee.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha echoed similar sentiments, advocating for the construction of a new landmark in Mookerjee's name. The controversy underscores broader ideological differences and the importance of cultural spaces in Agartala.