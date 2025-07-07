Vice President's Temple Visit Thwarted by Inclement Weather
Due to adverse weather conditions, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's helicopter could not land for his planned visit to a Lord Krishna temple. After taking off from Kochi, the helicopter returned due to heavy rain. He plans to visit the temple later after attending a scheduled event in Kochi.
Adverse weather conditions have disrupted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's schedule, preventing his helicopter from landing at a Lord Krishna temple on Monday morning. According to officials, heavy rain forced the helicopter to return to Kochi after takeoff.
Despite the setback, Vice President Dhankhar is expected to continue with the day's agenda. Sources confirm that he will attend a scheduled event in Kochi before rescheduling his visit to Guruvayur.
The incident highlights the unpredictable challenges faced during official visits, especially in weather-prone regions, but officials remain confident about continuing the Vice President's itinerary.
