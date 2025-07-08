Left Menu

Madhav Agasti: Tailoring Tradition, Honored Globally

Renowned Mumbai tailor Madhav Agasti received the Bharat Gaurav Award at the British Parliament in London. Recognized for his five-decade contribution to Indian fashion, Agasti has tailored for India's top figures and left a mark in Bollywood. His legacy continues through his family, preserving the brand's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:26 IST
Madhav Agasti, a celebrated tailor from Mumbai, has been awarded the Bharat Gaurav Award at the British Parliament in London. This prestigious recognition highlights his remarkable five-decade-long contribution to Indian fashion, where he has crafted garments for prominent figures, including two former Presidents, and influenced Bollywood fashion.

The Bharat Gaurav Award, presented by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha, honors individuals of Indian origin who have significantly contributed to India's global reputation. Agasti's work stands out for blending traditional techniques with modern designs, maintaining relevance amidst changing fashion trends while staying true to Indian craftsmanship.

Despite his humble beginnings, Agasti has established a lasting legacy, now poised to continue through his son Shantanu and daughter-in-law Avani. They plan to expand the brand's reach while preserving the authenticity and heritage meticulously built over decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

