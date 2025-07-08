Left Menu

Clinic Dermatech Triumphs as India's Top Skin & Hair Clinic at National Prestige Awards 2025

Clinic Dermatech, renowned for its advanced skin and hair treatments, wins the title of India's No. 1 Skin & Hair Clinic at the National Prestige Awards 2025. This marks the third consecutive year they've been recognized for their excellence, consistently delivering top-tier services and earning client satisfaction.

Updated: 08-07-2025 15:25 IST
Clinic Dermatech has been awarded the title of India's No. 1 Skin & Hair Clinic at the National Prestige Awards 2025, marking the third consecutive year of recognition for the brand. The event was held at Radisson Blu, Dwarka, with Chief Guest Ms. Esha Deol presenting the award.

The clinic has a legacy of excellence, previously acknowledged by The Times of India, and is reputed for offering state-of-the-art treatments like laser hair reduction, skin rejuvenation, and age-defying solutions. With over 2.5 million sessions conducted, Clinic Dermatech boasts high customer satisfaction and a commitment to innovative, non-surgical care.

The accolade underscores the increasing importance of aesthetic services in health and wellness. COO Rajesh Singh emphasized the brand's dedication to consistency, client trust, and future growth, reinforcing its role in defining modern skincare. The recognition signals both current success and future direction in expanding access to non-surgical treatments.

