Campaign for YSR Memorial in Hyderabad Gains Momentum

Andhra Congress chief YS Sharmila has requested the creation of a memorial in Hyderabad for her father, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. She appealed to Telangana's Chief Minister and Sonia Gandhi, highlighting the absence of a place to honor YSR's contributions on his birth and death anniversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:24 IST
Andhra Congress chief YS Sharmila has called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi to establish a memorial in Hyderabad dedicated to her late father, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR). She emphasized the lack of a site where people can pay tribute to the former Chief Minister on key anniversaries.

Sharmila's appeal, made through letters dated July 6, underlined YSR's welfare initiatives during his tenure as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, from 2004 until his tragic passing in 2009. She noted that despite his significant contributions to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hyderabad still lacks a dedicated memorial in his honor.

In her letters, Sharmila stressed the need for a space that would not only commemorate YSR's legacy but also align with Telangana's commitment to inclusive development. She hopes the memorial will serve as an inspiration for future generations and reflect the shared history of the region.

