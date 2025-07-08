Protests Erupt in Mumbra Over Alleged Gandhi Statue Desecration

On Tuesday, Mumbra witnessed protests as residents demanded the invocation of sedition charges for those behind the attempt to desecrate a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Pune. Leading the protest, Kalwa-Mumbra MLA and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad called for immediate action.

A significant number of citizens, including students, participated, voicing their anger and disapproval of the incident that occurred on Sunday night. Reports suggest a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh tried to desecrate the Gandhi statue using a billhook, prompting the outcry.

Pune Police have identified the suspect as Suraj Shukla, finding religious books in his possession. Authorities are investigating his mental state, as there are suspicions of instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)