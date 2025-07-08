Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Mumbra Over Alleged Gandhi Statue Desecration

Demonstrators in Mumbra protested against the attempt to desecrate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pune, demanding sedition charges. The protest was led by MLA Jitendra Awhad. The suspect, a mentally unstable man from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly tried to desecrate the statue at Pune railway station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:43 IST
Protests Erupt in Mumbra Over Alleged Gandhi Statue Desecration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Mumbra witnessed protests as residents demanded the invocation of sedition charges for those behind the attempt to desecrate a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Pune. Leading the protest, Kalwa-Mumbra MLA and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad called for immediate action.

A significant number of citizens, including students, participated, voicing their anger and disapproval of the incident that occurred on Sunday night. Reports suggest a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh tried to desecrate the Gandhi statue using a billhook, prompting the outcry.

Pune Police have identified the suspect as Suraj Shukla, finding religious books in his possession. Authorities are investigating his mental state, as there are suspicions of instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025