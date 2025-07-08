Protests Erupt in Mumbra Over Alleged Gandhi Statue Desecration
Demonstrators in Mumbra protested against the attempt to desecrate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pune, demanding sedition charges. The protest was led by MLA Jitendra Awhad. The suspect, a mentally unstable man from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly tried to desecrate the statue at Pune railway station.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Mumbra witnessed protests as residents demanded the invocation of sedition charges for those behind the attempt to desecrate a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Pune. Leading the protest, Kalwa-Mumbra MLA and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad called for immediate action.
A significant number of citizens, including students, participated, voicing their anger and disapproval of the incident that occurred on Sunday night. Reports suggest a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh tried to desecrate the Gandhi statue using a billhook, prompting the outcry.
Pune Police have identified the suspect as Suraj Shukla, finding religious books in his possession. Authorities are investigating his mental state, as there are suspicions of instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbra
- protests
- Gandhi statue
- Pune
- Jitendra Awhad
- sedition
- arrest
- MLA
- Suraj Shukla
- demonstration
ALSO READ
Tuition Teacher Arrested for Alleged Rape of Student in Thane
Arrest in Manipur Sparks Tensions: A Leader's Role in Gruesome Murder
Teacher Arrested for Alleged Harassment in Himachal School
Spy Games in Crete: Azeri Man Arrested
Controversy Erupts: Former Bangladesh Election Chief Arrested Amid Allegations