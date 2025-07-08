Rajkummar Rao Reflects on Shift from Art Cinema as 'Maalik' Approaches Release

Renowned actor Rajkummar Rao candidly spoke about the evolution of his film career since the unexpected success of the 2018 horror-comedy 'Stree'. Known for his remarkable performances in films like 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', and 'Trapped', Rao has traditionally maintained a fine balance between parallel and mainstream cinema.

However, following 'Stree', Rao admitted in an interview with ANI that the number of art cinema projects reaching him has declined. Despite this shift towards commercial cinema, Rao emphasized that he does not compromise on content quality for nostalgia's sake and seeks exciting, impactful narratives.

Rao's upcoming project, 'Maalik', directed by Pulkit, also stars Manushi Chillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The film marks another step for Chillar in Bollywood, who transitioned from the Miss World title in 2017, stating her ongoing journey as a newcomer in the industry. 'Maalik' is slated for a theatrical release on July 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)