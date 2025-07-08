Rajkummar Rao Reflects on Shift from Art Cinema as 'Maalik' Approaches Release
Rajkummar Rao, acclaimed for films like 'Shahid' and 'Trapped', admits his filmography's shift from art cinema to commercial films post-'Stree'. While Rao is keen on meaningful roles, he prioritizes content over budget. Meanwhile, Manushi Chillar discusses her journey from Miss World to Bollywood, debuting in 'Maalik'.
- Country:
- India
Renowned actor Rajkummar Rao candidly spoke about the evolution of his film career since the unexpected success of the 2018 horror-comedy 'Stree'. Known for his remarkable performances in films like 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', and 'Trapped', Rao has traditionally maintained a fine balance between parallel and mainstream cinema.
However, following 'Stree', Rao admitted in an interview with ANI that the number of art cinema projects reaching him has declined. Despite this shift towards commercial cinema, Rao emphasized that he does not compromise on content quality for nostalgia's sake and seeks exciting, impactful narratives.
Rao's upcoming project, 'Maalik', directed by Pulkit, also stars Manushi Chillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The film marks another step for Chillar in Bollywood, who transitioned from the Miss World title in 2017, stating her ongoing journey as a newcomer in the industry. 'Maalik' is slated for a theatrical release on July 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cinema Under Siege: The Bollywood Struggle During Emergency
Rediscover Bollywood Classics: Ultra Gaane Brings Colorized Melodies to Life
Bollywood's Cinematic Vision for Jammu and Kashmir
Glastonbury Kicks Off, Bollywood Vibes in Louis Vuitton Runway, and Disney's Hercules Hits London
Crocs Unveils Monsoon Magic: K-Drama Meets Bollywood in Southeast Asia