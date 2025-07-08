Left Menu

TTD AEO Suspended Over Religious Norm Violation

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) suspended its Assistant Executive Officer, A Rajasekhar Babu, for attending church services, violating institutional norms. Following complaints and an investigation by the TTD Vigilance Department, departmental action resulted in Babu's immediate suspension for failing to adhere to the temple's code of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:39 IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken decisive action by suspending its Assistant Executive Officer, A Rajasekhar Babu, due to alleged violations of institutional norms. The suspension follows allegations and complaints that Babu has been regularly attending church services every Sunday in his hometown, Puttur.

The TTD, the official custodian of the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple located in Tirupati, emphasized that the actions of Mr. Babu contravened the expected code of conduct for employees representing the Hindu religious organization. This deviation prompted an immediate response from the institution.

After a thorough investigation by the TTD Vigilance Department, which included assessing evidence and reports, the temple body initiated departmental proceedings, culminating in Mr. Babu's suspension. This action reaffirms the TTD's strict adherence to its religious and organizational norms.

