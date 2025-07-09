Left Menu

Unni Mukundan Reclaims Instagram: Account Recovery Confirmed

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's Instagram account has been successfully recovered after being hacked. Mukundan thanked his followers and Meta for their support and swift actions. He advised against engaging with suspicious posts during the hack. The account is now secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:16 IST
Unni Mukundan Reclaims Instagram: Account Recovery Confirmed
Unni Mukundan (Photo/instagram/@iamunnimukundan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has announced the secure recovery of his official Instagram account after it was hacked earlier this week. The actor shared the news on Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude to both his followers and the Meta team for their assistance.

Mukundan confirmed that the account, which had been compromised, was now secure and under complete administrative control. His message conveyed satisfaction with the resolution of the incident and acknowledged the support he received.

Unni Mukundan extended his thanks to Meta for their quick and effective response to the hacking. He also expressed appreciation for his fans, who exercised caution during the episode. Earlier, Mukundan had alerted fans about the hack, advising them to avoid engaging with any suspicious activity from his account at that time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025