Unni Mukundan Reclaims Instagram: Account Recovery Confirmed

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has announced the secure recovery of his official Instagram account after it was hacked earlier this week. The actor shared the news on Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude to both his followers and the Meta team for their assistance.

Mukundan confirmed that the account, which had been compromised, was now secure and under complete administrative control. His message conveyed satisfaction with the resolution of the incident and acknowledged the support he received.

Unni Mukundan extended his thanks to Meta for their quick and effective response to the hacking. He also expressed appreciation for his fans, who exercised caution during the episode. Earlier, Mukundan had alerted fans about the hack, advising them to avoid engaging with any suspicious activity from his account at that time.

