Guru Dutt's Centenary: Iconic Films Return to Indian Theatres

Celebrating legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's centenary, Ultra Media and Entertainment will re-release restored versions of his iconic films such as 'Pyaasa' and 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' across India in August. This initiative, part of India's National Film Heritage Mission, honors Dutt's enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:22 IST
Legendary Guru Dutt (Image source: Film History Pics). Image Credit: ANI
A centenary celebration of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt will see some of his most iconic films returning to theaters across India this August. Ultra Media and Entertainment announced the re-release of Dutt's classics, including 'Pyaasa', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', and 'Mr. & Mrs. 55', all restored in 4K, scheduled from August 8 to 10.

These restorations have been undertaken by NFDC-NFAI as part of a tribute to the enduring impact of Dutt's work. 'Guru Dutt's films are timeless masterpieces,' said Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment. 'Presenting them in restored versions allows both dedicated fans and new audiences to experience their magic again.'

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, emphasized that restoring these films means preserving a priceless legacy. 'It is about safeguarding the soul of Indian cinema,' he stated. Supported by the National Film Heritage Mission, this initiative ensures that Dutt's influential cinematic vision continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

