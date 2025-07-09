Guru Dutt's Centenary: Iconic Films Return to Indian Theatres

A centenary celebration of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt will see some of his most iconic films returning to theaters across India this August. Ultra Media and Entertainment announced the re-release of Dutt's classics, including 'Pyaasa', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', and 'Mr. & Mrs. 55', all restored in 4K, scheduled from August 8 to 10.

These restorations have been undertaken by NFDC-NFAI as part of a tribute to the enduring impact of Dutt's work. 'Guru Dutt's films are timeless masterpieces,' said Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment. 'Presenting them in restored versions allows both dedicated fans and new audiences to experience their magic again.'

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, emphasized that restoring these films means preserving a priceless legacy. 'It is about safeguarding the soul of Indian cinema,' he stated. Supported by the National Film Heritage Mission, this initiative ensures that Dutt's influential cinematic vision continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)