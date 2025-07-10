Brad Pitt Demands Documents in Ongoing Legal Battle with Angelina Jolie Over Winery Sale

In a latest development in the legal tussle between former Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Pitt has formally requested critical documentation from his ex-wife in relation to the sale of Chateau Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned. PEOPLE magazine obtained court documents revealing Pitt's demand for records and a deposition from Alexey Oliynik of Stoli Group, whom Pitt believes possesses essential information regarding Jolie's 2021 sale of her winery stake.

Pitt contends that Jolie breached their agreement by selling her stake without his consent to Stoli's wine division, Tenute del Mondo. This violation prompted Pitt to file a lawsuit against Jolie in February 2022, followed by Jolie's countersuit accusing Pitt of a retaliatory campaign since their 2016 separation. A document filed in California highlights that Oliynik has refused to provide the requested documents, citing his Swiss residency as a reason for non-compliance.

Jolie's defense alleges that Pitt conditioned his buyout offer on a gag order to prevent her from publicizing alleged abusive incidents, including a 2016 private jet altercation, which authorities investigated but did not prosecute. The duo finalized their divorce in December 2023, yet the legal battle over the winery persists. In 2024, a judge ordered Jolie to present eight years of non-disclosure agreements linked to Pitt's allegations. Despite this, sources indicate that both parties hope for eventual peace for their family.