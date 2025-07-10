Left Menu

Dum: An Auditory Invocation of Rhythm and Roots

Dum is a mesmerizing auditory journey crafted by rhythm maestros Bickram Ghosh and Taufiq Qureshi. This avant-garde piece transcends traditional music, turning the human body into a dynamic orchestra. Celebrating the primal connection between rhythm and humanity, Dum is an enchanting blend of ancient pulse and modern innovation.

In an era dominated by electronic and synthetic sounds, Dum emerges as a raw and riveting testament to the primal power of rhythm. Created by rhythm virtuosos Bickram Ghosh and Taufiq Qureshi, this piece strips music to the core, relying solely on the human body's sounds.

Ghosh, renowned for his mastery of the tabla and diverse musical exploits, teams with Qureshi, a pioneer in body percussion. Together, they craft an acoustic tapestry where breath and beat weave into an expression of ancient and modern soundscapes.

The collaborative piece, already capturing hearts across digital platforms, is more than just music. It is memory and magic, a celebration of rhythm that speaks to our inner pulse, proving that music can be both a nod to tradition and an embrace of the avant-garde.

