Chitrangada Singh Joins Salman Khan in 'Battle Of Galwan'

Chitrangada Singh has joined the cast of the upcoming war drama 'Battle Of Galwan', directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starring Salman Khan. The film recounts the intense 2020 Galwan valley conflict between India and China. This marks Singh's first collaboration with Khan in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chitrangada Singh has been added to the cast of the anticipated war drama 'Battle Of Galwan'. The film, starring superstar Salman Khan, is set to depict the critical 2020 Galwan valley conflict between India and China.

The director, Apoorva Lakhia, recognized for his work on 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', helms this project marking Singh's debut collaboration with Khan. Lakhia expressed his long-standing desire to work with Singh, praising her for the balance of strength and sensitivity she brings to her roles.

Officially announced by Salman Khan via his social media, the film is depicted as a testimony to India's indomitable spirit, focusing on the severe 15,000-feet high confrontation where Indian troops demonstrated bravery despite the absence of firearms, resulting in 20 Indian soldiers sacrificing their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

