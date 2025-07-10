Chitrangada Singh Joins Salman Khan in 'Battle Of Galwan'

Chitrangada Singh has been added to the cast of the anticipated war drama 'Battle Of Galwan'. The film, starring superstar Salman Khan, is set to depict the critical 2020 Galwan valley conflict between India and China.

The director, Apoorva Lakhia, recognized for his work on 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', helms this project marking Singh's debut collaboration with Khan. Lakhia expressed his long-standing desire to work with Singh, praising her for the balance of strength and sensitivity she brings to her roles.

Officially announced by Salman Khan via his social media, the film is depicted as a testimony to India's indomitable spirit, focusing on the severe 15,000-feet high confrontation where Indian troops demonstrated bravery despite the absence of firearms, resulting in 20 Indian soldiers sacrificing their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)