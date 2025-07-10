Left Menu

Glamstream Unveiled: Merging Fashion, Entertainment, and Instant Shopping

Myntra has launched Glamstream, a pioneering feature combining entertainment and fashion shopping on its app. The star-studded launch included exclusive previews of celebrity-led content. Glamstream offers an extensive library of shoppable content like music videos and fashion guides, enhancing the shopping experience with entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:55 IST
Glamstream Unveiled: Merging Fashion, Entertainment, and Instant Shopping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Myntra, a prominent e-commerce platform, has launched Glamstream, a novel integration blending entertainment, fashion inspiration, and immediate shopping on their mobile app.

The launch event in Mumbai drew Bollywood stars and digital creators, with highlights such as a preview of Badshah's 'Jordan,' India's first shoppable music video.

Glamstream aims to engage users with over 500 hours of bite-sized content, featuring celebrities and influencers to enrich the shopping experience with cutting-edge fashion and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025