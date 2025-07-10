Glamstream Unveiled: Merging Fashion, Entertainment, and Instant Shopping

Myntra, a prominent e-commerce platform, has launched Glamstream, a novel integration blending entertainment, fashion inspiration, and immediate shopping on their mobile app.

The launch event in Mumbai drew Bollywood stars and digital creators, with highlights such as a preview of Badshah's 'Jordan,' India's first shoppable music video.

Glamstream aims to engage users with over 500 hours of bite-sized content, featuring celebrities and influencers to enrich the shopping experience with cutting-edge fashion and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)