Glamstream Unveiled: Merging Fashion, Entertainment, and Instant Shopping
Myntra has launched Glamstream, a pioneering feature combining entertainment and fashion shopping on its app. The star-studded launch included exclusive previews of celebrity-led content. Glamstream offers an extensive library of shoppable content like music videos and fashion guides, enhancing the shopping experience with entertainment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Myntra, a prominent e-commerce platform, has launched Glamstream, a novel integration blending entertainment, fashion inspiration, and immediate shopping on their mobile app.
The launch event in Mumbai drew Bollywood stars and digital creators, with highlights such as a preview of Badshah's 'Jordan,' India's first shoppable music video.
Glamstream aims to engage users with over 500 hours of bite-sized content, featuring celebrities and influencers to enrich the shopping experience with cutting-edge fashion and entertainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myntra
- Glamstream
- fashion
- shopping
- entertainment
- Bollywood
- app
- celebrities
- influencers
- music video
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Capture: Notorious Criminal Kaushal Joniyawas Apprehended After Fierce Encounter
Yalem Taga Burang Appointed Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh Women Commission
HD Deve Gowda Applauds Modi’s Role in Anti-Emergency Tales
Dollar's Struggle as Middle East Ceasefire Boosts Market Risk Appetite
Cabinet approves Rs 5,940-crore revised Jharia Master Plan for rehabilitation: I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.