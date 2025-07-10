Tech-Enabled Shravani Mela Brings Devout Congregation to Deoghar
The Shravani Mela, a major religious gathering in Deoghar, Jharkhand, was inaugurated with the use of advanced technologies. The month-long fair, held from July 11 to August 9, features AI-driven measures to ensure a smooth experience for millions of devotees. Coordinated efforts by Jharkhand and Bihar are in place.
Country:
- India
The Shravani Mela, a prominent religious event in eastern India, commenced in Deoghar, Jharkhand, drawing millions of devotees. This year's fair spans from July 11 to August 9 and incorporates advanced technology to enhance the experience.
Inaugurated by state ministers Sudivya Kumar, Dipika Pandey Singh, and Sanjay Prasad Yadav, the fair sees the use of AI-chatbots, RFID, and facial recognition cameras, among other technologies, to ensure a seamless experience for worshippers.
Coordinated between Jharkhand and Bihar, the event offers facilities such as drinking water and lodging while prioritizing smooth crowd management, marking a blend of tradition and technology.
