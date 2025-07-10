Tech-Enabled Shravani Mela Brings Devout Congregation to Deoghar

The Shravani Mela, a prominent religious event in eastern India, commenced in Deoghar, Jharkhand, drawing millions of devotees. This year's fair spans from July 11 to August 9 and incorporates advanced technology to enhance the experience.

Inaugurated by state ministers Sudivya Kumar, Dipika Pandey Singh, and Sanjay Prasad Yadav, the fair sees the use of AI-chatbots, RFID, and facial recognition cameras, among other technologies, to ensure a seamless experience for worshippers.

Coordinated between Jharkhand and Bihar, the event offers facilities such as drinking water and lodging while prioritizing smooth crowd management, marking a blend of tradition and technology.