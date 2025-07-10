Left Menu

Innovating Leadership and Brands: Insights from the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025

The 6th edition of The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 celebrated innovation and brand leadership with the theme 'Leadership in the Age of Disruption.' Renowned actor Aparshakti Khurana, industry leaders, and award-winning brands discussed global leadership with Indian roots, shaping resilient and transformative brand strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:13 IST
In New Delhi, TBS Media successfully held the sixth edition of The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025. This year's event, themed 'Leadership in the Age of Disruption,' united visionary leaders to discuss innovation and resilience in brand leadership.

Renowned actor Aparshakti Khurana, honored as India's Inspirational Actor, shared insights on leadership and creativity during a vibrant fireside chat. The conclave featured a pivotal panel discussion on crafting global leadership while maintaining Indian roots, highlighting industry experts like Ms. Sushmita Nag and Mr. Vikram Jeet Bhayana.

The event also launched a Coffee Table Book celebrating transformative leaders and awarded outstanding brands and individuals, reaffirming TBS Media's commitment to industry excellence. With its dialogues on adaptive leadership, the conclave underscored the synergy between purposeful branding and impactful leadership.

