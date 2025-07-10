Innovating Leadership and Brands: Insights from the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025

In New Delhi, TBS Media successfully held the sixth edition of The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025. This year's event, themed 'Leadership in the Age of Disruption,' united visionary leaders to discuss innovation and resilience in brand leadership.

Renowned actor Aparshakti Khurana, honored as India's Inspirational Actor, shared insights on leadership and creativity during a vibrant fireside chat. The conclave featured a pivotal panel discussion on crafting global leadership while maintaining Indian roots, highlighting industry experts like Ms. Sushmita Nag and Mr. Vikram Jeet Bhayana.

The event also launched a Coffee Table Book celebrating transformative leaders and awarded outstanding brands and individuals, reaffirming TBS Media's commitment to industry excellence. With its dialogues on adaptive leadership, the conclave underscored the synergy between purposeful branding and impactful leadership.

