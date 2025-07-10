Left Menu

Iconic Birkin Bag: From Airplane Sketch to Auction Block Glory

The original Birkin bag, designed by Hermes for Jane Birkin, is up for auction at Sotheby's in Paris. Initially sketched on an airplane vomit sack in the 1980s, the Birkin bag has become a cultural icon. The auction highlights this all-black leather prototype's unique history and design elements.

Once a simple sketch on an airplane vomit sack, the Birkin bag has reached iconic status in the fashion world and is now heading to auction in Paris.

Designed for Jane Birkin by Hermes in 1984, the Birkin bag famously evolved from a practical accessory into a cultural symbol of luxury and exclusivity, with a price tag to match.

The upcoming auction, hosted by Sotheby's, features the original all-black leather prototype crafted specifically for Birkin, highlighting its unique design and storied history.

