Iconic Birkin Bag: From Airplane Sketch to Auction Block Glory

Once a simple sketch on an airplane vomit sack, the Birkin bag has reached iconic status in the fashion world and is now heading to auction in Paris.

Designed for Jane Birkin by Hermes in 1984, the Birkin bag famously evolved from a practical accessory into a cultural symbol of luxury and exclusivity, with a price tag to match.

The upcoming auction, hosted by Sotheby's, features the original all-black leather prototype crafted specifically for Birkin, highlighting its unique design and storied history.