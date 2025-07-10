Left Menu

Nagaland's Global Leap: Showcasing Investment and Cultural Richness at World Expo 2025

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the state's strategic location as a gateway to the ASEAN region at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. He emphasized Nagaland's strengths, including a high literacy rate, cultural richness, and investor-friendly policies. The presentation showcased the state's economic potential and vibrant youth.

Nagaland's Global Leap: Showcasing Investment and Cultural Richness at World Expo 2025
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the state's strategic role as a gateway to the ASEAN region during the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. This marks Nagaland's debut at the prestigious event and highlights the state's commitment to creating an investor-friendly atmosphere.

During his address on 'Investment, Tourism and Human Resource Opportunities in Nagaland', CM Rio showcased the state's strengths in sectors such as agribusiness, eco-tourism, and artisanal crafts. He cited Nagaland's high literacy rate and cultural richness as key components driving growth and investment, assuring investors of the state's safety and stability.

Advisor Abu Metha, in a presentation titled 'Nagaland – The Land of Festivals: Celebrating Culture, Creating Futures', advocated for the state's vibrant ecosystem and untapped economic potential. He highlighted the global impact of the Hornbill Festival and Nagaland's emerging creative economy, reinforced by strategic policies and a robust start-up ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

