A Regal Call for Tradition and Modernity at Shree Jagannath Temple

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb advocated for reforms at the 800-year-old Shree Jagannath Temple on Thursday, stressing the need to preserve its revered heritage while adapting to evolving times. However, he remains indecisive on the entry of non-Hindus into the sacred 12th-century shrine.

In an interview with PTI, Deb, who has served as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath for over five decades, emphasized the scope for improvement within the temple's practices. He highlighted the disparity between an advancing world and the largely unchanged systems at the temple, suggesting certain adjustments for contemporary relevance.

Addressing infrastructural challenges, Deb pointed to the growing number of pilgrims and the need for improved facilities, like the Mahaprasad Seva, to enhance the 'darshan' experience. He called on the state government and temple administration to address these issues while adhering to traditional religious processes for any changes.

