Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Guru Purnima with Spiritual Outreach in Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit marked Guru Purnima with spiritual programmes, visiting key institutions and honouring notable social service individuals. Led by party president Kaling Moyong, leaders praised Deepak Nabam for his humanitarian work and engaged with community gurus to seek blessings and promote cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:29 IST
BJP Celebrates Guru Purnima with Spiritual Outreach in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the BJP celebrated Guru Purnima with significant spiritual outreach initiatives. Party leaders visited notable spiritual and social institutions across the state capital, honoring those committed to societal upliftment.

Led by BJP state president Kaling Moyong, and supported by vice presidents Tarh Soping and Dunggoli Libang, the delegation visited Deepak Nabam Living Home. Founder Deepak Nabam was recognized for his dedicated service and received blessings from the political leaders.

Additional visits included Nyedar Namlo, affirming the party's dedication to cultural and spiritual harmony. Observations continued with prayers at Thupten Gatselling Monastery in Itanagar, underscoring BJP's commitment to honoring wisdom and tradition.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025