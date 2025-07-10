BJP Celebrates Guru Purnima with Spiritual Outreach in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the BJP celebrated Guru Purnima with significant spiritual outreach initiatives. Party leaders visited notable spiritual and social institutions across the state capital, honoring those committed to societal upliftment.

Led by BJP state president Kaling Moyong, and supported by vice presidents Tarh Soping and Dunggoli Libang, the delegation visited Deepak Nabam Living Home. Founder Deepak Nabam was recognized for his dedicated service and received blessings from the political leaders.

Additional visits included Nyedar Namlo, affirming the party's dedication to cultural and spiritual harmony. Observations continued with prayers at Thupten Gatselling Monastery in Itanagar, underscoring BJP's commitment to honoring wisdom and tradition.