High Court Halts 'Udaipur Files' Movie Ahead of Controversial Release

The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction against the release of the film 'Udaipur Files', scheduled for July 11, which depicts the case of murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The film's release remains on hold until the central government addresses petitions seeking its permanent ban.

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal instructed petitioners, who are defendants in the murder trial, to present their concerns to the central authorities within two days. The petitioners assert that the film could negatively impact their right to a fair trial.

The court highlighted that petitioners had not pursued all available remedies with the government. The case, involving the murder of Kanhaiya Lal by alleged assailants in June 2022, falls under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency and is presently under trial in Jaipur.

