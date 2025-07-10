Left Menu

High Court Halts 'Udaipur Files' Movie Ahead of Controversial Release

The Delhi High Court has paused the release of 'Udaipur Files', a film concerning the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, until the Centre makes a decision on banning the film. Petitioners, implicated in the murder, fear the film's release might hinder their fair trial chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:50 IST
High Court Halts 'Udaipur Files' Movie Ahead of Controversial Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction against the release of the film 'Udaipur Files', scheduled for July 11, which depicts the case of murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The film's release remains on hold until the central government addresses petitions seeking its permanent ban.

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal instructed petitioners, who are defendants in the murder trial, to present their concerns to the central authorities within two days. The petitioners assert that the film could negatively impact their right to a fair trial.

The court highlighted that petitioners had not pursued all available remedies with the government. The case, involving the murder of Kanhaiya Lal by alleged assailants in June 2022, falls under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency and is presently under trial in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025