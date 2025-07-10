Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Squadron Leader Lokender Leaves Heroic Legacy

Squadron Leader Lokender, a month-old father, was killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan. He was a dedicated IAF pilot who consciously directed the jet away from civilian areas. His family, previously celebrating his son's birth, mourns his tragic loss with full military honors and public respect.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:37 IST
  India

A tragic accident on Wednesday claimed the life of Squadron Leader Lokender, one of two Indian Air Force pilots involved in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Churu, Rajasthan. The crash followed heartfelt family celebrations, as Lokender had recently become a father. On Thursday, the pilot was honored with a military funeral in his hometown of Kheri Sadh, Haryana.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the loss of Squadron Leader Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh in the ill-fated crash. Lokender's last conversation with his family took place via video call just hours before the incident. His wife and infant son attended the funeral, alongside a grieving but proud community.

A respected and skilled pilot, Lokender prioritized civilian safety by directing the jet away from populated areas before its descent. His family, recalling cherished memories, expressed immense pride in his career and sacrifice. Lokender's legacy leaves behind aspirations for his young son, as he is remembered by friends, relatives, and fellow servicemen.

