Public Hearing Insights: Puri Stampede Tragedy Investigation

In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on June 29, a public hearing was conducted, with 48 people, including temple servitors, sharing their statements. The incident claimed three lives and left over 50 injured.

The ongoing investigation is being overseen by Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg. Following the first hearing in Bhubaneswar, this second session forms part of a comprehensive inquiry, where a total of 65 statements have been collected so far.

Anath Dasmohapatra, a temple servitor present during the stampede, shared his eyewitness account of the chaotic scene as devotees rushed towards the chariots during the early morning 'Mangal Aarti'. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tasked Garg with the investigation and expects a report within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)