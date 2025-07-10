Left Menu

Shots Fired at Famous Comedian's Restaurant in Surrey

Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant in Surrey, Kap's Cafe, was the target of a shooting incident. Local police responded to the call in the early hours but found no injuries. The investigation continues as police search for connections to other incidents and explore possible motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surrey | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

World-renowned comedian Kapil Sharma faced an unexpected setback as his recently launched restaurant in Surrey, Kap's Cafe, became the focal point of a shooting incident. Authorities disclosed the occurrence transpired early Thursday morning, although no one sustained injuries.

The Surrey Police Service swiftly responded to the scene but could not determine a motive or identify a suspect tied to the dangerous event. Officers confirmed that shots fired significantly damaged the restaurant's property while staff were present.

The ongoing investigation delves into potential connections to similar occurrences, with detectives working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect and comprehend the rationale behind the alarming attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

