Tragedy in Tennis: The Murder of Radhika Yadav

The shocking murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav has left the Gurugram community in disbelief. The 25-year-old rising star was fatally shot in her family home, allegedly by her father, Deepak Yadav. The incident has sparked a deep investigation into the family's internal disputes.

According to police reports and an FIR filed by Radhika's uncle, the tragedy unfolded on the first floor of their upscale residence. Deepak confessed to the shooting, suggesting long-standing tensions over Radhika's tennis academy. Speculations and theories are abundant as detectives piece together the events leading to this heinous act.

Radhika, celebrated for her on-court achievements, had dreamed of expanding her tennis academy. This dream, however, reportedly fueled discord with her father. Investigators are delving into various angles, including family dynamics and potential financial strains, to uncover the truth behind this horrifying act.

(With inputs from agencies.)