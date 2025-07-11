Controversy at Tirumala: Non-Hindu Employees in Spotlight
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, claims nearly 1,000 non-Hindus work at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams without faith in Lord Venkateshwara. Calling for an investigation, Kumar questions the lack of action from TTD authorities and urges a probe into staff beliefs and adherence to Sanatana Dharma.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has raised concerns about the presence of nearly 1,000 non-Hindu employees at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), alleging a lack of faith in Lord Venkateshwara among them.
Kumar questioned the absence of changes at TTD, pondering potential hidden issues that require thorough investigation. He emphasized the need for non-Hindu temple visitors to declare their faith, asking why these employees remain if they don't believe.
The minister highlighted a recent incident where an employee was suspended for attending church and demanded an inquiry into non-Hindu employment on the board, noting serious concerns from Hindu devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
