AAI and Amity University Collaborate for Archers' Academic Future

The Archery Association of India (AAI) and Amity University have taken a significant step toward merging sports and education by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the academic pursuits of archers. This initiative facilitates athletes, providing them with the flexibility to balance rigorous training schedules with comprehensive academic programs.

Under the agreement, Amity University will provide customized undergraduate and postgraduate programs that accommodate athletes' demanding routines. Through 'CHAMPS', their scholarship program, the university aims to assist international, national, and district-level archers with varying degrees of financial aid, reaffirming the importance of education alongside sports excellence.

In addition, a free certification program in Sports Psychology will be offered to improve athletes' mental strength, complemented by dedicated academic counseling to assist them through the online learning process. This partnership underscores a commitment to nurturing talent both on the field and in educational arenas.

