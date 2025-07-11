Guru Dutt: The Tragic Brilliance Behind the Camera

At a session held at the India Habitat Centre, experts examined the life and legacy of legendary actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt, focusing on his unmatched creativity and silent battle with mental health issues.

Filmmaker and cinema academic Pankaj Saxena explored Dutt's impactful filmography, while psychiatry professor Dr. Rajesh Sagar delved into the signs of Dutt's mental health struggles.

They noted how his workaholic tendencies and emotional themes in films like "Pyaasa" and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam" mirrored his inner conflicts, which went untreated due to societal stigma surrounding mental illness during the 1950s and 1960s.

(With inputs from agencies.)