Left Menu

Arunachal SHGs: From Local Creations to Global Markets

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik encourages women self-help groups to lead the 'Made in Arunachal' movement, urging them to market locally produced goods globally. He advocates for SHG marketing hubs, embracing innovation, and entrepreneurship while highlighting support for training initiatives and recommending enhanced infrastructure and CSR participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:28 IST
Arunachal SHGs: From Local Creations to Global Markets
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has called on women self-help groups (SHGs) to spearhead the 'Made in Arunachal' initiative, challenging them to elevate their locally produced goods to global recognition.

Addressing 69 SHGs from 22 districts during an event at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik underscored the importance of establishing dedicated SHG product marketing hubs in towns like Itanagar and Tawang to showcase the talent of rural women.

He urged SHGs to innovate while preserving tradition, advocating for the use of indigenous resources and modern techniques. Parnaik offered support for entrepreneurship, training, and infrastructure improvements, aiming to transform SHGs into vibrant economic contributors.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025