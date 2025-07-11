Arunachal SHGs: From Local Creations to Global Markets

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has called on women self-help groups (SHGs) to spearhead the 'Made in Arunachal' initiative, challenging them to elevate their locally produced goods to global recognition.

Addressing 69 SHGs from 22 districts during an event at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik underscored the importance of establishing dedicated SHG product marketing hubs in towns like Itanagar and Tawang to showcase the talent of rural women.

He urged SHGs to innovate while preserving tradition, advocating for the use of indigenous resources and modern techniques. Parnaik offered support for entrepreneurship, training, and infrastructure improvements, aiming to transform SHGs into vibrant economic contributors.